Side deals worth €10m a year agreed during public pay talks

Side deals worth €10 million a year were negotiated with worker representatives along side the draft public service pay agreement with firefighters and prison officers among those who will benefit.

The Department of Public Expenditure said on Wednesday that firefighters and prison officers are to receive a €500 increase in rent allowance payments - similar to the rise given to gardaí last November under a Labour Court recommendation aimed at averting a strike.

Radiographers working for the BreastCheck service, who were appointed after 2012, are to receive allowances worth about €4,000 which were abolished in 2011.

The department also said that a livestock allowance for certain technical offers in the Department of Agriculture - which is understood to be worth about €3,000 a year - is to be restored for staff appointed after 2012. This allowance was abolished for future entrants as part of cuts in 2011.

Tool allowance

A tool allowance for craft workers in local authorities, the Office of Public Works and in the health and education sectors is also to be restored for staffappointed after 2012.

The Department of Public Expenditure indicated that a number of side agreements had been negotiated in tandem with the draft new public service accord and that the total cost would be no more than €10 million. The side deals are conditional on the new public service pay accord being accepted by trade unions.

Meanwhile, nurses have said their initial assessment is that improvements in pay and conditions set out in the draft new public service agreement fall short of the requirements to address staff recruitment and retention difficulties.

However, the executive of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has deferred until the end of a month a final decision on whether to recommend the proposed accord to members in a forthcoming ballot.

The union, which represents close to 40,000 nurses, said it was holding off on a final decision to allow for a consultation with key activists and to seek clarification from the Minister for Health on specific proposals in the agreement on recruitment and retention issues.

Nurses had sought the provision of special financial incentives to encourage existing staff to stay in the public health system and to attract others to take up employment in it.

Pay parity

The INMO specifically wanted pay parity with other degree-entry health service professional groups such as therapists.

However, while the draft accord offers a process to examine recruitment and retention issues over the next year or so, it does not contain any commitments on special pay increases.

The INMO is to ballot its members on the proposed agreement after a special meeting of its executive council to take place on June 30th.

The proposed public service agreement has been supported by the executive of Impact, the country’s largest public service union, which has urged its 60,000 members to back it in a forthcoming ballot.

However, the executives of teaching unions INTO and TUI have recommended the deal should be rejected by their members.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet formally approved the terms of the €880 million deal, which in essence is a three-year extension to the existing Lansdowne Road agreement.

State employees would see pay improvements of between 6 and 10 per cent over the three years under the proposed accord. However, some will have to contribute more for their pension arrangements as the existing pension levy – which was initially established as an emergency measure in 2009 – is converted into a permanent higher contribution.