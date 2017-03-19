Ship deployed to scene of helicopter crash to locate black box

As the search continues for three Irish Coast Guard air crew missing since their helicopter crashed last Tuesday off the north Mayo coast, the Irish Lights ship Granuaile has arrived in Blacksod Bay with technology equipped to try and pinpoint the aircraft’s”black box”.

Two smaller vessels were deployed Sunday morning with underwater imaging equipment as part of preparation for Granuaile’s operation .

The focus of the search for the black box and, possibly, the aircraft itself, is Blackrock lighthouse some 13 km west of the Mayo coast .

This is the last known location of the Sikorsky S-92 on its semi-circle approach into refuel at Blacksod during support for a long-distance medical evacuation on Monday night.

Capt Dara Fitzpatrick died in the crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her colleagues - co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciaran Smith - are still missing.

Marine Institute surveyors, Naval Service divers and a local fisherman are on board the Gearoidín, a local angling boat, and the Geological Survey vessel RV Geo, which put to sea from Blacksod pier during a lull in the weather before noon Sunday.

The two vessels are equipped with multi-beam sonar equipment to create a picture, before a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) or underwater “robot” is then deployed to try and detect the helicopter’s black box.

The small vessels are supported by the Naval Service patrol ship, LE Eithne, which is on-scene co-ordinator for the sea search.

A faint signal from the helicopter’s black box was detected in 40m of water some 50 to 60m off the rock last Wednesday ,while “significant wreckage “ was found on Thursday on the lighthouse plateau.

However, bad weather and a swell of up to 6m around the rock made further approaches on Friday and Saturday unsafe, according to the Irish Coast Guard. The location between sheer rocks is in severely turbulent waters.

The Marine Institute’s largest ROV, the 75-tonne RV Holland 1, was loaded onto the Irish Lights ship Granuaile in Galway on Saturday, and transported up to Blacksod Bay.

Six Marine Institute staff have been deployed to operate the ROV, working in co-operation with the Naval Service diving team which also has ROV equipment.

Air, sea and shore searches in the general area are continuing, and the RNLI Achill and Ballyglass lifeboats put to sea this morning.

The Irish Coast Guard Sligo helicopter, which has been rotating air searches with its Shannon counterpart, was diverted to Donegal Bay when some divers got into difficulty after their dive boat capsized off the Co Sligo coast and eight people were rescued.

Items and wreckage from the crashed helicopter have been retrieved from the shore as far north as Annagh Head and as far south as Achill, and Garda Superintendent Tony Leahy has urged members of the public to hand in anything they may find that may be associated with the crash to the nearest Garda station.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is understood to be planning a visit to Blacksod Monday.