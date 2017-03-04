Shatter: Opinion of Kenny has changed since resignation

Taoiseach’s spokesman says former minister for justice praised Kenny as ‘extraordinary’

Fiach Kelly
Alan Shatter with Taoiseach Enda Kenny: Shatter said he used to have “ great respect for him”. Photograph: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Former Fine Gael TD Alan Shatter has said his opinion of Enda Kenny has changed since he described the Taoiseach as “extraordinary” in his resignation letter as minister for justice three years ago.

Mr Shatter on Friday launched a strong attack on the Taoiseach and said Mr Kenny forced him to resign in 2014.

The former Dublin Rathdown TD also said Mr Kenny has a “casual relationship with the truth”.

Mr Shatter was speaking after the Court of Appeal ruled this week that “seriously damaging” conclusions in the Guerin report were made in a manner that breached his constitutional rights.

The Guerin report related to Mr Shatter’s handling of complaints made by Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe and led directly to his resignation as minister.

‘Given no choice’

Mr Shatter told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke programme that he was given no choice by Mr Kenny “but to resign”.

