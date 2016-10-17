Shane Ross pays tribute to ‘absolute star’ Anthony Foley

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has paid tribute to the celebrated Munster head coach and former Ireland and Munster player Anthony Foley who died in Paris Sunday morning aged 42.

Foley also captained his province to their breakthrough Heineken Cup triumph in 2006.

“It’s absolutely tragic, not just for sport, but for the whole nation, at a time when Irish sportsmen and sportswomen are seen as ambassadors for Ireland,” Mr Ross said.

“It’s a terrible day for all sports people in Ireland”.

“Anthony Foley was an absolute star who starred not just on but off the field. He was a great ambassador for Ireland at a time when all sports players and all sportsmen and sportswomen and the fans are holding the flag for the nation.

“This is reflected in the outpouring of grief that is coming not just from Limerick, not just from my department not just from Ireland but has come from all over the world in the last 24 hours.”

Mr Ross described the “quite staggering flow of grief” as beyond that which he had seen for a sportsperson for many, many years.

“People are talking today about his loyalty about his collegiality about the extraordinary stalwart person he was as well.

“That’s absolutely apparent from the fact that he’s now more of a star as a coach than he was as a player, that’s really quite unusual. “

Mr Ross expressed his sympathies to Foley’s wife Olive, sons Tony and Dan, his father Brendan, mother Sheila and sisters Orlagh and Rosey.

“It’s a really tough and tragic day for them.”

The Minister urged people in Munster to sign books of condolence which have opened in different parts of Munster this morning “as an expression of grief and respect for a man who did so much for country and for Irish sport.

The University of Limerick released a statement to give sympathy to Foley’s family and friends.

David Mahedy, director of sport at UL, said Foley was a “true leader”.

“He demonstrated this quality both on the field of play and more recently, on a daily basis as he went about his work with Munster’s next generation here at the UL campus. He will be sorely missed by all. May he rest in peace,” he said.

A book of condolence was available at the university on Monday.