Several flights from Dublin to UK cancelled due to bad weather

A total of nine flights were cancelled from Dublin airport on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions in London and other European cities.

Flights to London Heathrow, London Gatwick as well as Amsterdam and Bristol were cancelled and there were a number of delays on those routes throughout the day.

A spokesman for Dublin Airport said the situation was “beginning to get better” on Saturday afternoon.

This comes after all flights to London City Airport, Heathrow and Southampton were cancelled on Friday afternoon due to freezing fog.

The UK Met Office says the fog is beginning to lift but misty rain will continue throughout the evening.

Passengers who have been affected by the delays or cancellations are advised to contact their airlines.