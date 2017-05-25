Seven-month-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in car

A seven-month-old baby girl has died in hospital after being found in an “unresponsive” state in a car.

The child was discovered after 1pm on Thursday in the village of Dundrum in west Co Tipperary.

Gardaí­ confirmed that they attended the scene after a 999 call was made, as did other emergency service personnel.

The child was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí­ have confirmed that they are treating the matter as a personal tragedy for the family and are liaising with family members. It is understood the seven-month-old was the only child of a couple who live in the Tipperary town area