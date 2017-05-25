Seven-month-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in car
Baby airlifted from village in Co Tipperary to Limerick University Hospital
A seven-month-old girl has died in hospital after being found in an ‘unresponsive’ state in a car.
The child was discovered after 1pm on Thursday in the village of Dundrum in west Co Tipperary.
Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene after a 999 call was made, as did other emergency service personnel.
The child was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick but was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí have confirmed that they are treating the matter as a personal tragedy for the family and are liaising with family members. It is understood the seven-month-old was the only child of a couple who live in the Tipperary town area