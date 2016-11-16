Search under way after man falls overboard off Wicklow coast

A search is underway off the Co Wicklow coast after a man fell overboard from a small fishing vessel on Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard received a call concerning the incident which took place about 6.5km east of Kilmichael Point at about 9.20am.

The man who fell overboard was part of a crew of three on the small, Irish fishing boat.

The Coast Guard immediately sent the Waterford search and rescue helicopter and the Arklow lifeboat. It then tasked the Rosslare lifeboat and later the Wicklow lifeboat to the search.

The search is ongoing and the Waterford helicopter has returned to base and been replaced by the Dublin search and rescue helicopter.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard said conditions are reasonable at the moment, with a force four wind currently blowing from the west.

He said the presence of a strong tidal flow could make the search a bit more challenging.