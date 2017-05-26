Search for missing man after boat sinks off Dublin coast

The search is continuing for a man in his early 20s off the Skerries coast who went missing when the “razor” boat he was fishing on sank on Friday.

A second man has been rushed to hospital suffering from hypothermia but his condition is understood to be a stable condition.

The men, who are understood to be experienced fishermen, went out this morning but a mayday was received by the Coast Guard shortly after lunch.

The distress call was made to the Irish Coast Guard and a major search and rescue is currently underway.

The fishing vessel went missing about 1.6km (one mile) from the shoreline.

A spokesman for Howth RNLI said its crew were alerted to the sinking before 2pm.

“The reports are that one man has been picked up and another is still missing,” he said.

Skerries RNLI was the boat first on the scene.

The Navy ship LE Orla was also in the area along with an Irish Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said: “A number of other boats are in the area as well.”

A large group of people have gathered at the harbour.

Locals told The Irish Times they were shocked at the incident.

“ The men or from a well known fishing family in the area. It looks like a freak accident that has happened.”