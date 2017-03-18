Search for Galway hillwalker missing after St Patrick’s Day hike

A search is underway in Co Galway for a hillwalker who went missing on a St Patrick’s Day walk in the Maamturk mountains.

Galway Mountain Rescue Team said they were responding to a report of a male hillwalker who had been missing overnight while walking on the northern end of the mountains close to Leenane.

They said the experienced hillwalker was walking alone and last made contact with a family member at about 4.30pm on Friday from a location known locally as the “Col of Despondency”.

“Visibility is poor with low cloud making conditions unsuitable for helicopter operations. The team are being supported in their search by gardaí from Clifden and local landowners,” the rescue team added.