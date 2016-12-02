Sean Kyne wants Aran ferry to resume operations today

Minister of State Sean Kyne wants to see a passenger ferry running to Inis Mór, in the Aran Islands, on Friday evening.

Islanders face a second day without a passenger ferry on Friday as efforts continue to resolve a row over levies.

Three-way talks involving the Department of the Gaeltacht, interim Galway County chief executive Kevin Kelly and Island Ferries Teo are due to take place on Friday in a bid to break the impasse which is affecting some 900 offshore residents.

Mr Kyne said if an agreement cannot be reached with the current operator he has instructed his department to find another operator to provide an emergency service.

Negotiations between the ferry operator, the chief executive of Galway County Council and the Minister himself will take place at 11am.

The service to Inis Mór has been suspended by the operator until St Patrick’s Day 2017.

The row involves the ferry company’s objection to collecting a levy of 80 cents per passenger per trip, and €5 annually from islanders, on behalf of the council.

The local authority says the levy is required to pay for the redeveloped harbour on Inis Mór.

There is no public service contract for the ferry service to Inis Mór while there are contracts in place for the two other Aran islands Inis Meáin and Inis Oíir.

“If money is required that has been offered,” Mr Kyne told RTE’s Morning Ireland. The ferry operator has stated in the past that they didn’t want that. There are public service contracts for the other two islands. If necessary there can be a contract for all three islands for 2017.”

A short-term solution to get the ferry running immediately is the priority, if necessary with another operator, added the Minister. “I want to see a boat running this evening.”

He added: “If there is a need for an alternative from another operator then I have instructed my department to find another operator for an emergency service. This is not fair on the islanders.”

Mr Kyne said suggestions the Navy could provide an emergency service were not practical as their vessels were either too big or too small.