SDLP rejects call for it to stand aside in two constituencies

The SDLP has rejected a call for the party to give Sinn Féin candidates John Finucane and Michelle Gildernew a “clear run” respectively in North Belfast and Fermanagh-South Tyrone in next month’s UK general election.

Sinn Féin’s Northern leader Michelle O’Neill issued the call on Monday, saying her party was best placed to take the seats from the Ulster Unionist’s Tom Elliott in Fermanagh-South Tyrone and the DUP’s Nigel Dodds in North Belfast.

She said she was calling “on the SDLP to give a clear run to John Finucane and Michelle Gildernew as the only credible anti-Brexit, pro-equality and pro-rights candidates in North Belfast and Fermanagh-South Tyrone”.

However, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was dismissive of the call. “There’s no point running for election if you aren’t going to take your seat. The SDLP has no intention of facilitating abstentionist MPs who won’t take the fight to the Tories on Brexit.

“No one has worked harder to form a broad anti-Brexit alliance than us. We offered to support independent, non-party aligned candidates in constituencies where the people voted to Remain but the MP votes for Brexit. Other parties have rejected those proposals.

Pro-Europe vote

“If people want to maximise the pro-Europe vote they can vote for the party with the longest and the strongest pro-Europe record,” said Mr Eastwood.

“The SDLP will be standing candidates in all 18 constituencies, and every one of our MPs will join with SNP MPs to defend the will of the people of Northern Ireland and Scotland who voted to Remain.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Ms O’Neill, marking the 10th anniversary of the restoration of devolution in 2007 under Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness, said the DUP knew what was required to reinstate Stormont once more.

Ms O’Neill said the late Mr McGuinness “stretched and challenged republicanism and nationalism in his determination to reach out with an open hand in friendship to our unionist neighbours - to unite orange and green”.

Responsibility

“But, financial scandal and DUP arrogance brought the institutions down. The DUP now needs to live up to its responsibility to share power in the Executive on the basis of equality and the terms established in the Good Friday agreement.

“The DUP know what is required to restore the institutions: DUP action on the outstanding issues of equality and an end to the denial of rights.”