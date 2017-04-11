Say a little prayer TD: Dáil to change rules on opening prayer

Dáil rules are to be amended to allow for 30 seconds of “silent reflection” after the traditional prayer is said at the opening of daily business.

The period of reflection is intended as a compromise to those who wanted to abolish the Dáil prayer entirely.

A motion to give effect to the change will come before the House on Tuesday, although it will not come into practice until May 2nd.

The continuation of the prayer, however, has led to some criticism from TDs such as Ruth Coppinger of Solidarity, as well as organisations such as Atheist Ireland.

Ridiculous! Under new rules TDs will be obliged to stand for daily prayers in #Dáil. Solidarity oppose this religious test for TDs. #dubw — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) April 10, 2017

Solidarity-People Before Profit and Sinn Féin have tabled amendments to the motion.

Atheist Ireland is asking people to write to their local TDs asking them to “stop forcing parliamentarians to pray to ‘Christ Our Lord’.”

The traditional prayer is read by the Ceann Comhairle, or whoever is in the chair at the time.

It says: “Direct, we beseech Thee, O Lord, our actions by Thy holy inspirations and carry them on by Thy gracious assistance; that every word and work of ours may always begin from Thee, and by Thee be happily ended; through Christ Our Lord.”

Usually, TDs and those in the public and press galleries stand during this prayer. It is now proposes that everyone stand for an additional 30 seconds afterwards.

The new rules say: “All members present shall stand while the prayer is being read, and when it is concluded, members shall remain standing for 30 seconds of silent reflection.”