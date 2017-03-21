Ryanair to shut down website and app for eight hours for upgrade

Ryanair is to shut down its website and mobile app for eight hours on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning to allow for a systems upgrade.

The airline’s online check-in system will not be available and passengers will be unable to either print out boarding passes or book flights from 6.30pm on Wednesday until 2.30am.

Ryanair has contacted all customers booked to travel on Wednesday, March 22nd and Thursday, March 23rd by email and text message to alert them to the shutdown and it is advising them to check in online early to avoid disruption.

It also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the systems upgrade.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this upgrade,” a spokesman said. He said the aim was to improve the site as it attempts to become “the Amazon of travel.”