RSA chief calls for public record of disqualified drivers

There should be a public record of people who have been disqualified from driving for serious offences, according to the chief executive of the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

The suggestion is one of a number of initiatives being proposed by the RSA this year which Moyagh Murdock is hoping to see come into law in the next 12 months.

“There has been significant progress in reducing drink driving numbers, but there is still a small cohort who are continuing to make that decision,” she said, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It is an issue for this country.”

In calling for a public record of disqualified drivers, Ms Murdock acknowledged there already is some reporting.

She said: “It is happening on a piecemeal basis. We want something similar to the Revenue Commissioners where there would be a formal data base of disqualified drivers.

“People don’t surrender their licences. Some employers may have people driving for work who are actually disqualified.

“There are alarming numbers of people driving after they have been disqualified – their employers, communities and families are not aware.”

She said there had been positive feedback from the Department of Transport to whom the RSA has made a submission on a draft Bill.