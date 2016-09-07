Ross: Government no soft touch in Dublin Bus dispute

The Government is not going to be a soft touch for either management or unions in the Dublin Bus dispute, Minister for Transport Shane Ross has said.

Up to 400,000 people face disruption to their travel plans on Thursday and Friday as staff at the State-owned transport company strike over pay.

There was no last-minute interventions to avert the work stoppage and the focus will now turn towards whether the row can be resolved before further strikes scheduled for Thursday and Friday next week as well as on September 23rd and 24th take place.

Mr Ross said it would be absolutely wrong for him to give any impression that the State would use its cheque book to sort out the dispute at Dublin Bus.

Mr Ross appealed to both sides “at the 11th hour to get talking again”.

“I think the only way this strike can be sorted is that the two sides get together across the table again and discuss the settlement,” he said.

The trade union Siptu, however, called on the Department of Transport “to provide a proper long-term funding plan for Dublin Bus”.

Siptu divisional organiser Owen Reidy said: “Dublin Bus returned to profitability in 2014. This is despite the reduction of the State subvention to the company by 24 per cent in the last six years. There was also the crazy situation last year where the National Transport Authority took €2 million from the company’s profits as it deemed them to have been too high. Meanwhile, workers at the company have not had a pay rise in eight years.”

He said the department must stop “ starving the capital city’s public bus service of funds.

“Ireland is well out of line with best practice in Europe when it comes to funding public bus transport.”

The Minister also said he was open to meeting the unions involved in the strike, both Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

“The unions haven’t requested to meet me at all. If they wish to meet me I’ll certainly consider it. I’ve no reason for not meeting them,” he said.

Bus lanes

Motorists will not be permitted to use bus lanes in the capital during the Dublin Bus strikes.

Mr Ross said his advice was that allowing private cars to use bus lanes would be illegal.

Gardaí said that bus lanes would operate as normal.

Traffic is expected to be extremely heavy on commuter routes, especially during morning and evening peaks.The Garda has appealed to all road users to take extra care on their journey.

Unions at Dublin Bus are seeking pay increases of 15 per cent over three years as well as payment of an outstanding national pay award dating back to 2008.

Drivers represented by the NBRU are looking for pay parity with Luas drivers . This would involve increases of up to 31 per cent.

Dublin Bus said it could not afford flat rises of more than the 8.2 per cent recommended by the Labour Court which has been rejected by staff at the compant. It said any additional increases would have to be linked to productivity measures.