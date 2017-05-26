Revealed: locations of today’s Garda speed cameras

An Garda Síochána has taken the unusual step of announcing the locations of a number of vehicle speed checks which are to be mounted as part of it’s national “Slow Down Day”.

The 24-hour operation which begins at 7am on Friday will see see a range of Garda check points set up across the Republic.

These will include check points on the following roads:

• R683 Ballymaclode, Waterford, Waterford

• N14 Drumnahoagh, Letterkenny, Donegal

• R700 Dangan, Thomastown, Kilkenny

• N18 Glenbrack, Gort, Galway

• R463 Gortatogher, Ardnacrusha, Clare

• R521 Grouselodge, Ardagh, Limerick

• N72 Fermoy, Fermoy, Cork

The Garda stressed however that the list was merely a selection and more than 1,000 separate speed checks will be set up ensuring many motorists may expect to see some enforcement while driving.

Last year the Garda detected almost 1,000 breaches of speed limits and 114 collisions, 20 of them classed as serious. There was one road fatality in the Garda Meath Division.

This year’s operation will also see Garda personnel at display stands in key venues providing road safety advice and handing out road safety leaflets.

Assistant Garda commissioner Michael Finn appealed for support for the initiative and asked motorists to do more then just adhere to the speed limit, but to also, when conditions dictate, reduce speed even further.

“As of today’s date there has been fewer road fatalities compared to last year, but we can never be complacent and say the job is done. Excessive or inappropriate speed is still a major factor in road traffic collisions, along with many other causes. Please help us to make the road safer by taking greater care in everything you do on the roads – and especially by supporting this Friday’s Slow Down Day,” he said.

Figures from An Garda showed a marked increase in road deaths in 2016, resulting in 188 road deaths, much of it linked to speed. As a general rule a 1 percent reduction in average speed brings about a 4 percent reduction in fatal collisions, the Garda said.