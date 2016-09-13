Retired priest charged with indecently assaulting boy

A 72-year-old retired priest has been remanded on bail after he was charged with indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a Co Cork boarding school in the early 1980s.

Fr Tadhg Ó’Dálaigh was charged with indecently assaulting the boy while teaching at Coláiste Chroí Naofa in Carrignavar, Co Cork, on an unknown date between September 1980 and June 1981.

On Tuesday at Cork District Court, Det Garda Kevin McCarthy told the court the accused made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Bail application

Insp Mary King said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that Fr O’Dálaigh, a member of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, be tried on indictment before a judge and jury before the Circuit Criminal Court.

She said gardaí had no objection to bail for Fr O’Dálaigh, a native of Boherbue in north Cork whose address was given as Woodview, Mount Merrion Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Judge Con O’Leary noted the State’s position on bail and remanded the accused on his own bond of €500 to appear again at Cork District Court on October 2nd, 2016.