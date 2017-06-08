Retired assistant chief constable suing PSNI for alleged wrongful arrest

Retired PSNI assistant chief constable Duncan McCausland is to take a case for damages for alleged wrongful arrest against the force.

Mr McCausland (57) is one of a group of nine people, which also includes former chief constable of West Yorkshire Police Mark Gilmore, expected to take a legal case against the organisation. The PSNI said it intends to defend the cases.

Mr McCausland, who retired from the PSNI in 2011, is seeking damages for alleged wrongful arrest and false imprisonment in relation to an inquiry into alleged bribery. He was arrested in 2014 and held for three days by the PSNI.

Mr Gilmore is originally from the Shankill in Belfast and a former RUC and PSNI officer. He was suspended on full pay in June 2014 pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations surrounding the awarding of contracts for the PSNI’s fleet of vehicles.

He was not arrested but was questioned about the case. His suspension was lifted when he was told there would be no charges against him but he decided not to return to work and retired last year.

Nine people were arrested in connection with the investigation including at least one other PSNI officer and a civilian member of the force. None was charged and all nine are expected to take cases against the PSNI.

When told in December 2015 that he would not face any charges, Mr McCausland called on the PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to apologise for the way he had been treated.

Mr Hamilton responded that he was “wholly content” with the way the PSNI dealt with the case.

A PSNI spokeswoman said on Thursday night that all cases would be defended. “In relation to a number of claims arising from a police investigation, PSNI can confirm that it will enter a defence in all cases,” she said.