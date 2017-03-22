Rescue 116: Underwater robot deployed in bid to find missing crew

The Irish Lights ship Granuaile has deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in Atlantic waters off north Mayo’s Blackrock island in the continued search for three missing Irish Coast Guard air crew.

The Marine Institute’s ROV Holland 1 was successfully lowered from the ship at about 10am into 40m of water and is being positioned laterally from the ship in a swell of about four metres.

However, the window for working underwater is short, as a 13 knot wind, gusting to 28 knots, is forecast to freshen further this afternoon.

Pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick died when her Rescue 116 helicopter crashed at Blackrock - some 13 km west of Blacksod lighthouse.

The search is focused on trying to find her colleagues, Capt Mark Duffy, winch crew Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith who are still not accounted for.

Attempts had been made last night to use the ROV off the island’s south-east corner where the signal from the helicopter’s black box was first detected a week ago .

Currents were too strong on Tuesday night for the ROV in the channel between the main plateau and the “Parrot” rocks, which the Marine Institute and Geological Survey of Ireland team has made three-dimensional maps for the Granuaile search team.

Irish Coast Guard spokesman Niall Ferns said the ship had left Blacksod at first light on Wednesday for the hour’s steam to the island. It has a very short window this morning, as north to north-east winds are due to pick up from 12 noon today.

The weather is forecast to settle from Thursday to the weekend with light east to north-east breezes expected by Friday.

The 80m ship is using its dynamic positioning system which allows it to work safely in swell and make a close approach to navigational marks at sea.

“We are just on the cusp of this, if the swell can just settle a bit more, “Cdr(Commander) Brian Fitzgerald of the LE Eithne, on-scene co-ordinator, told The Irish Times on Tuesday night.

Cdr Fitzgerald explained that slack tides at low water would make ROV deployment easier, and the Naval Service 13-man diving team is on standby .

The ROV, which can work has two robotic arm, sonars and high definition cameras, can work in swells of just under four metres, and the search team is hoping conditions will settle around the island, where swells of up to seven metres have been recorded over the past week.

“The ROV gives more flexibility and is safer for investigating what’s there, and once conditions are clearer, images will be clearer,” Irish Lights director of operations and navigation Capt Robert Gray said.

A strong north-south tidal stream runs through the Blackrock-Parrock rock channel, and a southerly tide is more favourable for the equipment. The Naval Service diving team is on standby.

When the swell around the islands eases, it will facilitate the concerted push involving Irish Coast Guard, Naval Service, gardaí and Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) to locate the three men and missing helicopter in the sea area where the faint signal from the black box recorder is still being detected.

The AAIU made a further trip to Blackrock by Air Corps helicopter on Tuesday but nothing significant was reported.

AAIU chief inspector Jurgen Whyte said that the investigators’ opinion “at this point” is that “some contact was made with a section of the aircraft on the western slopes of Blackrock”.

This followed examination of the tail fin section picked up by the AAIU team, assisted by British and US investigators, on Blackrock last Thursday.

“We can definitely confirm . . . that there was no direct impact with the lighthouse itself,” he said.

“There are a few shrapnel impacts where wreckage was probably flying through the air, they were light pieces of wreckage and one or two little marks were caused, but no significant marks.”

Army climbing experts had assisted the inspectors in abseiling down a grassy area at a 45-degree angle from the lighthouse, just above precipitous cliffs, to search for a point of impact.

“Really all we can say is that the aircraft tail made contact with some solid structure – more likely a rock in a placement at a glancing blow. From there we are of the opinion that the aircraft entered the water at some distance later,” he said.

Candlelight vigil

As the navigational lights from the two ships glimmered in the far distance, several hundred people joined relatives of the missing airmen at a candlelight vigil down on the shoreline near Blacksod.

The vigil at Fáil Móir against the snow-capped backdrop of Achill Head was attended by residents of the Erris area, rescue agency representatives, friends and colleagues of the four air crew, and volunteers who had travelled from many counties.

Prayers were said for the helicopter crew and their families, and for all those involved in the search effort since the helicopter lost communication in the early hours of March 14th.

Among those present were fishermen who put to sea in a heavy swell on Tuesday and combed the Inishkea islands.

“We found some debris, nothing significant, but at least we know this area has been checked again as the islands are in the track of the strong tides flowing north-south from Blackrock,” fisherman Eamon Dixon said.

Multibeam sonar imagery of the specific search area has been prepared by seabed mappers attached to the Marine Institute and Geological Survey of Ireland.

“The terrain is very tight in between rocks, but our three-dimensional image will allow the Granuaile to approach safely,” programmer Thomas Furey explained.

“In any other country in Europe, it would have taken a lot longer to get to this stage, but we have this expertise in seabed mapping here,”he said.