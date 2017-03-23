Rescue 116: Search for helicopter fuselage continues

Renewed attempts are to be made on Friday to search the main fuselage of the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter which has been located in 40m of water off Blackrock island in north Mayo.

The Naval Service diving team is hoping sea conditions will have eased by early Friday morning to allow pairs of divers to inspect the wreckage of the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter and confirm if the bodies of three missing airmen are with it.

However, the Irish Lights ship Granuaile will attempt to deploy the underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Holland 1 again on Thursday, as it can work in swells of up to four metres.

Fresh north-north-easterly winds are forecast to moderate later on Thursday evening, and local fishermen say north-east winds can flatten the constant swell around Blackrock.

Divers may be able to make the first in a series of dives at low tide and slack water on Friday.

However, the Irish Coast Guard has stressed that safety is paramount, and the Naval Service diving team will have to assess conditions.

Atlantic surges

The 13-man team will be informed by footage from the ROV of a seabed area which is exposed to strong tides and significant Atlantic surges.

The helicopter fuselage was located by the ROV on Wednesday morning off the south-east tip of Blackrock island, 13 km west of north Mayo.

This was where the faint chirp from the black box recorder had first been detected on March 15th, less than 36 hours after the helicopter crash early on March 14th.

Relatives of senior pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick and her three missing air crew - Capt Mark Duffy, winch crew Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith - were on board the Naval Service patrol ship LE Eithne when they were informed that the wreckage had been identified.

The ROV had to be withdrawn from sea shortly afterwards and lifted back on board the Granuaile around midday, due to the conditions created by strong north to north-easterly winds.

The relatives of the air crew had boarded the ship at Blacksod early on Wednesday morning and had been taken to Blackrock island 13 km west to visit the last known position of the helicopter.

It was the first time they had been able to visit the site close to where the helicopter lost communication in the early hours of March 14th while approaching Blacksod for a routine refuel.

The Irish Coast Guard Dublin-based search and rescue helicopter had been tasked to support its Sligo-based counterpart on the night of March 13th on a medical evacuation 241km west of the Mayo coast.

‘Hugely significant’

The identification of the main fuselage has been described as “hugely significant” by Garda Supt Tony Healy of Belmullet Garda Station and Irish Coast Guard incident manager Niall Ferns.

Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) chief inspector Jurgen Whyte said that it was “hugely positive” and he was “hopeful” that the bodies of the airmen could also be found.

“We could hear the beacon, we were homing in on the beacon, and...we located the main part of the wreckage which is the helicopter itself,”Mr Whyte said.

“It is just a matter of getting the weather window to the get the ROV down to work its way through the wreckage,”Mr Whyte said.

The next stage would be “a matter for the ROV operators and Navy and Garda divers, but obviously we will treat this with great respect, and if we can access the aircraft then hopefully we will be successful in recovering the three missing crew members,”Mr Whyte said.

Mr Whyte said the priority is locating the three men, and only then would the focus shift to the flight recorder and fuselage.

The AAIU confirmed earlier this week that the tail section of the helicopter made “some contact” with the western slopes of Blackrock, but no direct impact with the lighthouse had been found.

Its investigators hope retrieval of the black box will yield vital information about the final moments of the aircraft.

No Mayday was issued, and no transponders or personal locator beacons worn by the crew were detected.

The LE Samuel Beckett took over from the LE Eithne as on-scene co-ordinator on Thursday night.