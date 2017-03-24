Rescue 116 search: Dives on wreckage begin off Blackrock island

First dives will be attempted at low tide on Friday on the wreckage of Rescue 116 off the north Mayo coast in a concerted bid to recover three missing Irish Coast Guard helicopter crew members.

The Naval Service diving section, led by Lieut Daniel Humphries, hopes to gain access to the main fuselage of the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter which crashed 11 days ago, if conditions are safe.

The team has a four-day weather window for the first time in the extensive search and recovery effort, with light to gentle winds, mainly from an easterly direction forecast in the area throughout Friday to Monday evening.

This will help to ease the swell around Blackrock island some 13km west of the Mullet peninsula where the wreckage is located in a 40m-deep channel on the south-east corner.

The team’s priority is to find the bodies of the missing airmen - co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciaran Smith - and then to retrieve the helicopter’s flight recorders from the wreckage, if safe to do so.

Senior pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick is the only member of the four crew to have been recovered after the crash. She died later in hospital.

The RNLI Achill and Ballyglass lifeboats which have been engaged in prolonged searches with the Coast Guard since March 14th, have put to sea again this morning to support the recovery effort.

Low tide is just after 9am and small vessels have been positioned for descent during this period of slack water.

Further imagery from the Marine Institute’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployed from Granuaile was examined last night to inform the dive team.

The Granuaile is in position to deploy the ROV again if necessary. Divers are working from several small craft, assisted by local fishermen familiar with the strong tides, reefs and outcrops around the high island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The divers’ decompression chamber is on board the Granuaile, but the dives have been planned to limit the necessity for decompression.

Lieut Cdr Darragh Kirwan of the LÉ Samuel Beckett - providing on-scene co-ordination - said that visibility underwater in the crash area was “reasonably good” and an invaluable map had been created of the area by Marine Institute and Geological Survey of Ireland surveyors, topped up by the ROV imagery.

The ROV was deployed over the last two days, having been guided to the wreckage on Wednesday morning by the faint chirp from the aircraft’s black box transponder - detected by hydrophone a week before.

At a briefing last night, Supt Tony Healy of Belmullet said that the fresh ROV footage was being examined to ascertain if the bodies of the three missing airmen were present.

‘Step forward’

Friday would represent “a big step forward,” said Supt Healy, adding that “the hope is that the three men will be in or near the wreckage”.

Air Accident Investigation Unit chief inspector Jurgen Whyte said the priority was recovery of the three men, then the flight recorder and “after that, it might be related to lifting a certain amount of the wreckage”.

Mr Whyte said the weather window had opened for the next few days, and he remained “confident”.

Coast Guard incident manager Derek Flanagan said that the relatives were being informed at every stage.

Minister of State for Regional Economic Development Michael Ring and his colleague, Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe, were briefed on the LÉ Samuel Beckett in Blacksod Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Ring paid tribute to the strong community support for the families of the three missing airmen and the late Capt Fitzpatrick.

“I want to offer my sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones. This is a major tragedy for the families but a big tragedy for the State as well,” said Mr Ring.

“I’m here to pay tribute to the local community, to John Gallagher [chairman of Comharchumann Forbartha Ionad Deirbhile Eachléim Teo] and his team, and everybody from this community that have responded,” he said.

Mr Ring emphasised the role played by local fishermen, shores searchers, and the sustenance provided by a rota of residents led by Annette Gallagher in Halla Naomh Bhreandaín in Eachléim village.Volunteers have travelled from many parts of the country to assist.

Food has been cooked in the hall every day since the search began, residents across Erris have arrived with stew, lasagne and pastries. Coffee has come from Sligo, and one Indian take-away owner based on Achill island arrived with prepared meals this week. .

A 10-year-old Castlebar schoolgirl, Katie Frazer, sent a letter with buns she baked which has been pinned on the wall of the hall.

“It’s nothing big, it’s only a couple of buns, but I wanted to help in anyway possible,” she wrote, thanking the volunteers.