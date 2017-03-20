Rescue 116’s tail hit rocks before it crashed

The tail of the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 116 Sikorsky S-92 helicopter struck rocks on Blackrock island 13km off the north Mayo coast before it crashed, investigators have confirmed.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) said that “marks” on some of the recovered wreckage from the helicopter are “consistent with the aircraft contacting rocky surfaces on the western end of Blackrock”.

In a statement issued on Monday night, AAIU chief inspector Jurgen Whyte and investigator in charge Paul Farrell said that the investigation has “not yet definitively identified the initial point of impact”.

They also said that “at this early stage” it is “not possible to be definitive about the exact nature of damage to the recovered wreckage, or indeed the circumstances of the accident”.

Mr Whyte said the AAIU extended its sincere sympathies to the families and friends of the four crew of R116 – Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, who died in the crash, and her three missing colleagues, co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy and winch crew Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith.

Late last week, the AAIU team recovered “significant wreckage” close to the lighthouse on Blackrock – the last known location of the helicopter before it lost communication early on March 14th on an approach to refuel at Blacksod Bay on the Mullet peninsula during the early stages of support for a medical evacuation.

Tail section

It is understood that the “significant” piece recovered by the AAIU and British investigators, assisting with the inquiry, was part of the tail section of the helicopter.

The AAIU team ,had been flown to the island by Air Corps helicopter last Thursday – a day after a signal from the Sikorsky S-92’s black box flight recorder was picked up close to the island.

Marine Institute surveyors had worked with two local fishing skippers with experience of the north Mayo coastline and its strong tidal range.

Their half-deckers were equipped with hydrophone and picked up the faint signal some 60 m from the island.

The “chirp”, which was still emitting a signal on Sunday, was in a depth of 40m on the southeast part of the rock, which is marked by significant Atlantic swell and sea surges.

Flight recorder

Debris is still being recovered, but the fuselage has still not been located, and it is hoped that the flight recorder is within the structure or close to it – and that the three missing airmen may also be located.

The AAIU said a “significant amount of wreckage” was being logged, and would be brought to Gormanston, Co Meath, for further investigation.

It said it was “anxious to recover and examine as much wreckage as possible, and in particular to recover the combined voice and flight data recorder – as in the black box.

It said it had an accredited representative from the US National Transportation Safety Board working with it, who had advised the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aircraft manufacturer, Sikorsky.

The AAIU said it had also received assistance, support and advice from the British Air Accidents Investigation Branch, two of whose inspectors attended Blacksod Bay.

The AAIU said the black box area would be the focus of further searches, and agencies are hoping bad weather will begin to moderate from this evening

Taoiseach Enda Kenny visited Blacksod Bay on Monday, where he was briefed on board the Naval Service patrol ship LÉ Eithne and met some relatives of the missing airmen.

He paid tribute to rescue and search agencies and residents in the local community and local fishermen.