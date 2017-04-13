Rescue 116 ‘pitched up rapidly’ before crashing into island

A preliminary report into last month’s Rescue 116 helicopter crash off the north Mayo coast which claimed the lives of four Irish Coast Guard members has found that the aircraft’s internal warning system did not include Black Rock island in its database.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) preliminary report describes how: “In the final seconds, the helicopter pitched up rapidly, impacted with terrain at the western end of Black Rock and departed from controlled flight”.

The AAIU had previously ruled out mechanical anomalies before the crash.

The report records the final words of the four Irish Coast Guard crew members who were killed: senior pilot Dara Fitzpatrick (45), co-pilot Mark Duffy (51), and winchmen Paul Ormsby (53) and Ciaran Smith (38).

The flight recorder details how about 30 seconds before impact Capt Duffy noted there was a “large” obstacle “out to the right”.

About 15 seconds later, one of the winchmen is heard saying: “looking at an island just in, directly ahead of us now guys, you want to come right”.

“OK, come right, just confirm?” Capt Fitzpatrick replies.

“About... twenty degrees right, yeah,” the rear crew member says.

Crew's final exchange

“OK come right... select heading,” says Capt Fitzpatrick.

Moments later the winchman can be heard in a panicked voice “come right now, come right”.

The impact then occurs, and the last words recorded are from Capt Duffy: “We’re gone.”

The report details how the aircraft relies on an Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) to detect obstacles, providing a visual and audio alert to the pilot.

“The EGPWS provides the flight crew (subject to the display selections made) with a display of the helicopter position relative to the databases of surrounding terrain and obstacles. If the EGPWS detects that the helicopter is, or will come into, conflict with database terrain or obstacle(s), it will provide a combination of annunciator lights, colour display(s) and aural alerts to the pilot.”

The report continues: “In relation to Black Rock and its Lighthouse the EGPWS manufacturer informed the Investigation that ‘The lighthouse obstacle is not in the obstacle database and the terrain of the island is not in our terrain database’.”

Recommendations

The AAIU says the investigation is still at a preliminary stage but it makes two interim safety recommendations.

First, it calls for a review or re-evaluation of route guides used in search and rescue helicopters “with a view to enhancing the information provided on obstacle heights and positions, terrain clearance, vertical profile, the positions of waypoints in relation to obstacles and EGPWS database terrain and obstacle limitations”.

Second, it calls for a review of the viability of the installation provisions and instructions for locator beacons on relevant life-jackets.

The bodies of Capt Fitzpatrick and Capt Duffy were found following the crash but Mr Ormsby and Mr Smith remain missing.

The Dublin-based Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky S-92 had been tasked on March 13th with providing “top cover” for Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter in medical evacuation 241km west of Mayo coast.

A major air-sea alert ensued after the Rescue 116 helicopter failed to land at Blacksod lighthouse for routine refuelling. The last communication was at 12.45am. No Mayday issued, and no satellite beacons from crew or aircraft were detected.

On March 16th, a section from the tail of the helicopter was found near Blackrock lighthouse. AAIU later confirmed evidence that tail section of aircraft struck rock on western end of Blackrock island.