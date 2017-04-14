Rescue 116 crash timeline

Timeline for R116

Timeline from the Air Accident Investigation Unit’s preliminary report leading up to Rescue 116 Sikorsky S-92 crash at Blackrock, Co Mayo

March 13th, 2017

21.39 (9.39pm): Skipper of British-registered fishing vessel contacts Malin Head marine rescue sub-centre (MRSC) to notify them of a medical emergency on board with injured crewman, 131 nautical miles from Eagle island, Co Mayo.

21.42: MRSC Malin contacted the Sligo search and rescue helicopter, R118, which accepted the tasking.

21.54: MRSC Malin contacted the Dublin Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) with a request “Dublin helo [helicopter] for top cover”. MRCC responded that they would advise if an Air Corps CASA was available.

21.55 MRSC Malin established a three-way call/phone-patch with the captain of the fishing vessel and a doctor from the contracted medical service at Cork. After discussing the extent of the injuries, the doctor asked MRSC Malin “Is he [the injured seaman] going to be medevaced?” MRSC Malin advised that he was.

22.03: MRSC Malin contacted the Air Corps to pass details of the mission request and the Air Corps undertook to review it and respond.

22.06: Air Corps duty officer telephoned MRSC Malin to advise that they had no availability until 08.00 hrs.

Crew's final exchange

22.10: MRCC called the duty pilot of R116 at Dublin for top cover for R118’s medevac tasking, and R116 accepted the mission.

22.20: R118 crew member contacted MRSC Malin and received a detailed briefing on the location of the fishing vessel, and the weather. MRCC proceeded to task R116 for top cover.

22.28: R118 departed Sligo for Blacksod, to refuel prior to routing to the fishing vessel. Following refuelling, it departed Blacksod at 23.18 hrs.

23.03: R116 departed Dublin Airport with a crew of four on board. Crew indicated to Dublin air traffic control (ATC) that they were routing to either Sligo or Blacksod, and would decide which location to use while en route.

23.20: R116 requested a routing to Blacksod from Dublin ATC, to refuel.

Tuesday March 14th

00.34: R116 informed Shannon air traffic control it was beginning descent to refuel at Blacksod.

00.46: Last Shannon ATC radar return for R116.

01.06: R116 did not answer radio calls to their call sign.

01.08: Blacksod lighthouse advised that they had no contact with R116.

01.13: MRSC Malin broadcast a “mayday” on marine channel 16 to the RNLI Achill and Ballyglass Lifeboats, which were then tasked.

02.13: R118 advised that they were on scene and commencing a search.

02.16: R118 advised that a casualty and debris were sighted in the water southeast of Blackrock. Shortly after, Capt Dara Fitzpatrick was recovered from the water by the Achill all-weather lifeboat. Searches continued for three missing crew, and for debris, while Garda and Air Accident Investigation Unit inquiries initiated.