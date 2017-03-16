Rescue 116 crash: Search focuses around Blackrock Island

Efforts are continuing in a short weather window on Thursday to find the three missing crew from Rescue 116, the Coast Guard helicopter that crashed off the Co Mayo coast early on Tuesday morning.

As air, sea and shore searches resume, the focus is on locating the position of the faint signal from the aircraft’s black box.

It was detected in some 40 metres of water surrounding jagged rocks encircling Blackrock lighthouse, 13km west of Blacksod.

Irish Coast Guard operations manager Gerard O’Flynn said that a fishing vessel will be used to approach the area with specialist equipment, including sonar and hydrophones, provided by Marine Institute surveyors.

Jurgen Whyte, chief inspector with the Air Accident Investigation Unit, said efforts on Thursday will focus around Blackrock island, which is the main area of interest.

Weather conditions are challenging with force 6-7 winds and a significant sea swell. The effort will demand significant seamanship in making the approach.

The director of operations and navigation with the Commissioners of Irish Lights, Capt Robert McCabe denied speculation that Blackrock lighthouse was not working early on Tuesday morning when Rescue 116 crashed.

“All of our lighthouses in the area were in full working order on Tuesday morning, there’s quite a bit of speculation about how the accident occurred, the causes and the circumstances,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Cdr Brian Fitzgerald, captain of the LÉ Eithne which is on-scene co-ordinator, explained that the position of the transponder emitting the signal will be confirmed using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

This can be deployed from the fishing vessel deck by Naval Service divers.

A Naval Service vessel off the Co Mayo coast where the search for the crashed Coastguard Rescue helicopter is being co-ordinated. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin.

“If the ROV can give good images, we can move on to the next phase,”he said.

A shot line or weight line will be dropped and divers will plan for the first in a series of divers. However, safety will be paramount, said Cdr Fitzgerald.

‘Like a washing machine’

Speaking about the search conditions, Mr Whyte said teams were looking in a very challenging area and that outcrops of protruding rock further complicate efforts.

The water is “very disturbed” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland and the area had been described by locals as being “like a washing machine”.

“We believe the recorder will be either in the wreckage or in close proximity to the wreckage,” he said.

“We also believe that the likelihood is that the three missing persons will be within that area as well.”

Commenting on confirmation from the Defence Forces that a Casa fixed wing was initially asked to provide top cover for the Irish Coast Guard Sligo helicopter during Monday night’s medical evacuation, Mr O’Flynn said that it was routine to request a Casa as first option and then provide a helicopter if this is not available.

“Our contract states we must be available 24/7 and our own aircraft regularly provide support for each other, but we work closely with the Air Corps. The agreement with the Air Corps is not on a 24/7 basis,” he said.

“We provide support for the Air Corps in medical evacuations and patient transfer, and it supports us in top cover and pollution and other incidents.”

He said at no time would safety be compromised.

In a statement this morning, the Defence Forces said in accordance with an agreement for the “mutual provision of services” between the Air Corps and Coast Guard, that top cover is provided on an “as available” basis.

“Availability is determined having regard to crew availability, aircraft availability, weather conditions etc,” it said.

At 10.06pm on March 13th, the Air Corps received a request to provide cover for an evacuation west of Belmullet, but no fixed-wing aircraft were available.

“The Air Corps is not providing fixed wing aircraft for routine operations, on an ongoing basis, outside of normal hours.

“This is because of a loss of experienced personnel (both Air Crew and Air Traffic Control),” it said.

At 1.45am on Tuesday, an emergency request came in from the Coast Guard to provide an aircraft for the search of Rescue 116, which the Air Corps responded to.

“In response to this critical situation, the Air Corps initiated its recall plan and as a result was able to offer a Casa CN235 maritime patrol aircraft. The Casa CN235 departed Casement Aerodrome at 04:24 hrs, 14th March 2017,” said the statement.

“It also should be noted that plans are in place to deal with the shortages in personnel being experienced by the Air Corps,” it said.

“Currently there are 28 cadets, in 3 classes, undergoing the various stages of the Air Corps cadetship to become pilots.”