Rescue 116 crash: Sea conditions hamper efforts to lift wreckage

A west Cork salvage team hopes to lift wreckage of the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter from the north Mayo seabed this weekend in the continued search for two missing search and rescue helicopter crew.

However, a three metre-swell and north-west winds made sea conditions too difficult this on Saturday morning for a dive to attach a bridle to a section of the wreckage.

The Naval Service has said that diving operations have been suspended and conditions will be reviewed throughout the day.

Irish Coast Guard operations manager Gerard O’Flynn has emphasised that the “absolute priority” is to inspect the wreckage to find winch team Paul Ormsby (53) and Ciaran Smith (38).

The Irish Coast Guard airmen are still missing, 19 days after the Dublin-based Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed off Blackrock island with four air crew on board on March 14th.

Senior pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick (45) was recovered from the sea by the RNLI Achill lifeboat and died within hours of the crash, some 13 km west of north Mayo.

The body of her co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy (51) was retrieved from the helicopter’s cockpit last Sunday by the Naval Service dive team, led by officer in charge Lieut Daniel Humphries.

Ocean Challenger

The Irish Coast Guard, co-ordinating the search for the two airmen with the Garda and Air Accident Investigation Unit, has engaged Bere island company Atlantic Towage and Marine, and its 35-metre tug Ocean Challenger arrived in north Mayo on Friday.

The company has been involved in many projects, including recovery of the €18 million racing yacht Rambler 100 after it capsized off the Fastnet rock in 2011, the tall ship Astrid which ran up on rocks off Kinsale, Co Cork in 2013, and refloating fishing vessels.

Supt Tony Healy of Belmullet Garda station says that the Garda Water Unit, is also supporting the effort which involves attaching a bridle to a section of the wreckage in some 40m of water off the south-east tip of Blackrock island, 13km west of the Mullet peninsula.

When sea conditions ease, Naval Service divers will fix the bridle to allow for a direct lift of the five-tonne section of wreckage off the seabed at a depth of 40m in a narrow and turbulent channel separating Blackrock island and Parrot rock.

Once divers are safely out of the water, the plan is to deploy the Marine Institute’s remotely operated vehicle ( ROV) Holland 1 deployed from Irish Lights ship Granuaile to monitor it in “real time” with high definition camera.

Naval Service patrol ship LE James Joyce under the command of Lieut Cdr Neil Maning will act as on-scene co-ordinator.

Sub-sea inspection

The first stage in a “two-stage process” will involve a sub-sea inspection by rotating or moving the wreck.

Only after that will a decision be made to retrieve the wreckage to the surface, Mr O’Flynn said.

“Efforts by the dive team to use airbag equipment to lift the wreck section and check for any sign of the missing airmen earlier this week had to abandon due to the strength of Spring tides, currents and swell on the seabed.

The one advantage is that the debris field has very good visibility, according to Lieut Humphries, but diving on the location has been compared to being “caught on an out of control escalator” due to the confluence of tide, current and swell.

The Irish Coast Guard has reiterated that safety is paramount. An Achill Coast Guard unit volunteer broke a leg during the early stages of the shore search last month.

Two club divers lost their lives in separate rescue and recovery incidents before — Michael Heffernan during the Belderg cave rescue in north Mayo in October 1997, and Billy O’Connor while searching for the skipper of a fishing vessel off the Wexford coast in 2005. Irish Coast Guard Doolin volunteer Caitriona Lucas lost her life during the search for a missing man off the Clare coast last September.

Air, sea and shore searches have continued, and RNLI lifeboat crew have volunteered to travel from as far north as Co Down and as far south as Co Kerry to give Mayo colleagues some respite.

The RNLI Achill and Ballyglass and Arranmore all-weather lifeboats from Mayo and Donegal, and the Sligo and Bundoran inshore lifeboats were at sea again on Friday.

Food donations

Food donations for the Irish Coast Guard and Civil Defence shore search crews are continuing to arrive at the local community hall in Eachléim, , with businesses in Sligo and school pupils from Holy Family senior national school and Loreto secondary in Swords, Co Dublin among most recent contributors. Searches have been assisted throughout the past two-and-a-half weeks by off-duty rescue agency staff and volunteers from many parts.

The Lost at Sea Tragedies (LAST) group has also offered support. It is chaired by fishing vessel owner Ms Caitlín Uí Aodha, whose husband Michael died in the Tit Bonhomme sinking in west Cork in 2012.

Ms Uí Aodha said the fishing industry appreciated the work which the Irish Coast Guard undertook, and also recognised the importance of recovering loved ones.

“The Irish Coast Guard is there for us, and we would like to return this, and also offer any support required to local fishermen who are assisting,”Ms Ui Aodha told The Irish Times earlier this week.