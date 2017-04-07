Rescue 116 crash: Dozens of fishing vessels to join search

Dozens of fishing vessels are preparing to participate in a co-ordinated sea search on Saturday for two missing Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 airmen, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith.

The sweep, which has been planned by three fishing industry organisations in response to an appeal by Mr Smith’s sister, Orla, will set off from the crash location at Blackrock island, 13km west of the north Mayo coast, tomorrow morning.

A group of over 70 divers who are trained in search and recovery will also bring 18 ribs to join the search as part of an agreement between the Irish Underwater Council and Irish Coast Guard

Sea and shore searches continued throughout Friday by the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI lifeboats, and Civil Defence volunteers, and the Shannon –based Rescue 115 helicopter conducted an aerial search, according to Irish Coast Guard operations manager Gerard O’Flynn.

The Marine Institute’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Holland 1 also undertook further sub-sea searches of the crash location overnight on Thursday and throughout Friday, he said.

It was deployed from the Irish Lights ship Granuaile, with support from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) and Garda.

A specialised sonar has been fitted to the ROV, Holland 1, which has been working on the helicopter crash site for three weeks, with a Marine Institute team led by senior ROV pilot Paddy O’Driscoll and involving contractors from Ireland and Britain.

“We have had a massive response,” Supt Tony Healy of Belmullet gardaí said, commenting on the impact of Ms Smith’s appeal.

Wind has freshened overnight, but the Irish Coast Guard says conditions remain “favourable” for tomorrow’s intensive sweep.

It is now over three-and-a-half weeks since her brother and colleague Paul Ormsby went missing after the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crash off Blackrock island, 13km west of the North Mayo coast, in the early hours of March 14th.

Irish Coast Guard senior pilot Dara Fitzpatrick (45) and co-pilot Mark Duffy (51) were the first two confirmed casualties.

A stretch of coastline from Donegal to Mayo has been divided into a number of search areas, each under the direction of an Irish Coast Guard or RNLI lifeboat asset.

Malin Coast Guard marine rescue co-ordination centre (MRCC) and the Naval Service ship LÉ Ciara are also assisting with co-ordination, and the Irish Coast Guard has reiterated the importance of basic safety by all participants, afloat or ashore.

It has also appealed to vessels at sea which are not involved in the search to keep a good look-out for any material which may be associated with Rescue 116, and report any finds to Malin Head Coast Guard MRCC.

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation, Irish Fish Producers’ Organisation and Erris Inshore Fishermen’s Association have emphasised that safety must be paramount in their support for the effort

The AAIU preliminary report is expected to be published shortly. It has ruled out mechanical anomalies in the aircraft before the crash.