Republic to be ‘crucified’ by Brexit, senior unionist says

A senior unionist politician has said that it is the Republic and not Northern Ireland that should have special status after Brexit.

Lord Kilclooney aka John Taylor said the North will “not be damaged in any way by Brexit” but the Republic is going to be “crucified”.

Lord Kilclooney accused the Government of adopting Sinn Féin’s agenda by focusing on hard and soft borders and the prospect of a united Ireland when the real issue is economic.

He was a supporter of Brexit though his former party, the Ulster Unionists, supported a remain vote.

The peer said the Republic had two choices as a result of Brexit. Either it should leave the EU or alternatively, it should seek special status or have the UK seek it on its behalf.

He predicted that agricultural prices will collapse in the Republic after Brexit and “there is no greater political force than the farming industry”, but he accused the Irish Government of not taking Brexit seriously enough.

“Enda Kenny himself said it will be the most damaged economy in the whole of the European Union. I haven’t seen what the Government is doing in Dublin to face up to this challenge.”

‘Suffer more’

Lord Kilclooney also claimed that the Republic would have face up to being a net contributor to the EU budget for the first time once the UK leaves, though, in fact, the Republic already made a net contribution in 2014, the last year for which figures are available.

“The Republic will suffer more than any other EU country. In that respect, we have got to make sure that the Republic of Ireland does not suffer. That why it will need a special status,” he said.

“That is why the UK Government when it is negotiating Brexit should make a plea for the Republic of Ireland to have a special status within the European Union.”

The peer, who owns both the Tullamore Tribune and the Midlands Tribune, did not specify what he meant by special status for the Republic.

He also said suggestions of a hard border after Brexit are “nonsense”. He predicted that the Common Travel Area would remain.

“In many ways, we’re one nation. Whether we’re two separate countries or not is a separate issue.”

Lord Kilclooney also dismissed talk of a united Ireland as a result of Brexit as being “nonsense”. He pointed out that 56 per cent of the North’s electorate voted for pro-union parties in the last Assembly elections.