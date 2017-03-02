Republic in breach of EU law on vehicle registration tax

The Republic has been found to be in breach of EU law by charging the full vehicle registration tax (VRT) on vehicles that enter the State on a temporary basis.

The ruling by the European Court of Justice on Thursday will be particularly felt in Border regions where vehicles entering the Republic from Northern Ireland are routinely prosecuted for not paying VRT.

Up to now the State charged the full VRT on vehicles brought in and used on a temporary basis. Revenue then refunded a certain portion of the VRT when the vehicle left the State and charged an administration fee of €500.

According to the judgment: “The part exceeding the amount due for the period of use of the motor vehicle will constitute a tax levied in breach of EU law. Member states are required to repay, with interest, taxes levied in breach of EU law.”

Independent MEP Marian Harkin said the judgment would ensure a fairer system in Border regions.

“The core issue here is that Ireland will no longer be able to insist on the full payment of VRT when a vehicle from abroad is being used in the State on a temporary basis. This is a very significant change in how we apply our laws, and will ensure a fairer regime for citizens, particularly those living along the Border.

“It is also worth noting that the case in question involved vehicles that were leased or rented for a fixed period but the court took a wider view.

“It is quite clear that this will represent a very significant change in how we implement and police our legislation in regard to vehicles from abroad being leased in the State on a temporary basis.”

The motor sector continued to generate strong returns for the Exchequer in 2016, with €1.5 billion paid in total VRT and VAT from new and used car sales.