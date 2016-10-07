Red paint daubed on Enda Kenny office in Syria war protest

A woman in her 50s was arrested on Friday morning after daubing paint at the constituency office of Taoiseach Enda Kenny in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

The Irish woman, believed to have been protesting over the situation in war-torn Syria, daubed red paint on the Tucker Street building in the morning.

It is understood the red paint was to symbolise the bloodshed in Syria.

The woman had entered the office and spoken to staff beforehand. Mr Kenny as not present during the incident.

The woman, from the Co Mayo area, was taken to Castlebar Garda station for questioning.