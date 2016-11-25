Red Luas line resumes normal service following signal disruption

The Luas red line has resumed normal service following an earlier signalling issue on O’Connell Street.

Transdev, the operator of the light rail system, had previously advised customers that some trams may have had to turn at the Smithfield stop to ease congestion on the line.

Tweet Services back to normal now after an earlier signal problem at O'Connell St. Apologies for inconvienience. — Luas (@Luas) November 25, 2016

However it has now confirmed that all services are running without delay.

A spokesman for the company said that service was disrupted from 9am this morning for about an hour.