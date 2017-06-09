Queue forms overnight for Dublin properties starting at €410,000

Part of a housing scheme in Kilternan in Co Dublin has been snapped up by house hunters, some of whom queued overnight to reserve a property.

Twenty properties at Bishops Gate, a development of three- and four-bedroom houses that are being built on the Enniskerry Road, Kilternan in Co Dublin, were reserved prior to a private launch on Friday morning. A further 30 houses will be released onto the market at a later date.

It is understood a number of people turned out to begin queuing on Wednesday evening to secure a property.

A notice handed out to interested parties at the launch by Kelly Walsh property advisors and agents on Friday said: “Please be advised that a large queue formed on-site in advance of the opening of the show homes.

“In the interest of fairness and to avoid people waiting overnight we were instructed to take booking deposits from those in the queue, in the order they arrived on site.”

It said all houses being released in this phase of the scheme “are now reserved” while details of interested parties are being taken for a cancellation list and for the next phase.

Jeremy Kelly, Director of Kelly Walsh said “a lot of people” had pre-registered their interest in the development.

Three bedroom townhouses were priced from €410,000 while three bedroom semi-detached houses were from €430,000 and four bedroom semi-detached houses from €550,000.

A booking deposit of €7,500 was required to reserve a property while houses at Bishops Gate qualify for the help-to-buy scheme for eligible first-time buyers.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous and is currently looking to upsize her home, visited the pre-launch at Bishops Gate on Friday morning.

“When I was there this morning the car park was chock-a-block and that was at nearly half ten. They were officially open at half nine. The car park probably had room for about 40 cars and there was a queue to get into the car park and I was an hour late,” she said.

“It’s a massive operation up there. It’s just shocking the way it’s so tough on people to buy a house.”