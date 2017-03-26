Q&A: What is going on in Northern Ireland?

Why is Northern Ireland once again bogged down in political stalemate and crisis?

The so-called “cash for ash” controversy has catapulted the North into another political crisis.

The row centres on the botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme. The scheme was introduced in 2012 under DUP leader Arlene Foster, who was the then minister for enterprise.

It was subsequently revealed that the scheme could result in an overspend of up to £490 million, setting in train a series of events that crashed the Northern Executive and Assembly.

How did it crash?

The late Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy first minister in January over Ms Foster’s handling of the controversy as first minister.

This triggered snap Assembly elections in March, in which Sinn Féin came within just one seat of the DUP in the new 90-seat Assembly.

In the previous Assembly, which had 108 seats, the DUP was 10 seats ahead of Sinn Féin.

Unionists also lost their overall majority at Stormont for the first time in the vote.

The result bolstered Sinn Féin in particular and has led to calls for a Border poll on a united Ireland, all of which has caused anxiety among unionists.

Is the RHI debacle being addressed?

Yes, a public inquiry under retired Belfast High Court judge Patrick Coghlin has been set up. The investigation is expected to report in six to 12 months.

Legislation has also been put in place to try to claw back some of the estimated overspend.

If the RHI debacle is being addressed, shouldn’t the Northern Executive and Assembly be restored?

It remains to be seen. The election and the parties’ electoral campaigns have changed the political atmosphere and landscape in the North.

DUP leader Ms Foster was accused during the campaign of being disrespectful to nationalism, of failing to engage in good-mannered powersharing, and of disparaging the Irish language.

In addition, subjects such as Brexit, dealing with the North’s legacy issues, the Irish language, same-sex marriage, a programme for government and just getting Stormont to work with a reasonable degree of harmony have risen up the political agenda.

As a result, negotiations on forming a new government have been continuing since the election.

Any progress?

At the time of writing, the talks are continuing, although the DUP, which tends not to do business on a Sunday for religious reasons, was absent.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said there had been “no substantive progress”, and his party has been muttering about walking away from the talks if, as they claim, there is no real engagement from the DUP.

An added complication is that, even if the North’s two biggest parties reach a deal on forming a new government, Sinn Féin is insisting that Arlene Foster cannot be First Minister until after the inquiry’s report into the RHI scheme is completed.

The deadline for reaching an agreement is 4pm on Monday.

If there is no deal by then, Northern Secretary James Brokenshire should be obliged to call fresh Assembly elections.

Elections? Again? Surely not?

This is in the hands of Mr Brokenshire. However, there is a general expectation that if the deadline passes without a deal - as seems likely - then he would find some legal mechanism to extend the period of negotiations, as long as all of the parties were willing to remain in the talks.

As it stands, there is a question mark over whether Sinn Féin would stay involved in any negotiations after the deadline.

Ultimately, if the North’s politicians cannot resolve their differences, then direct rule from Westminster would likely be introduced, with some input from Dublin.

There would also be some nationalist calls for joint British-Irish authority.

In the final analysis, it could be that after 10 years of powersharing Stormont would be mothballed for an indefinite period, with all the dangers and uncertainties that that would create.