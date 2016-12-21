Pylon route from Co Meath to Co Tyrone approved by An Bord Pleanála

EirGrid’s new route of pylons has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

A statement on the planning body’s website says:

“The Board has concluded its consideration of the proposed construction of North-South 400kV Interconnector in Counties Cavan, Meath and Monaghan.

“The Board’s decision is to grant approval with conditions for the proposed development”.

The Northern part of the plan has yet to be approved.

The interconnector will run from Batterstown in Co Meath to Turleenan in Co Tyrone and will include 299 pylons in total - 165 in Meath and 134 in Cavan and Monaghan.

Padraig O’Reilly from the North East Pylon Pressure Campaign earlier told Morning Ireland said his group will be seeking a judicial review and that the Government could adopt a policy insisting on underground route.

He also said local authorities could decide not to enforce the decision and that farmers can refuse to allow pylons on their land.