Puppy handed into lost property at Dublin Airport

A puppy was handed into lost property at Dublin Airport on Thursday morning.

The official Twitter feed for Dublin Airport said the “little fella” had been “found in a blue plastic container near T1”.

Dublin Airport Tweet This little fella was handed into lost property this morning, having been found in a blue plastic container near T1. Is he yours? pic.twitter.com/TMvEYxSPH6 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 15, 2016

If the dog is yours, you can contact Dublin Airport at (01) 814 5555.

There is a €6 handling charge payable for each lost item returned to its owner, though perhaps the fee might be waived this time.

The Airport Lost and Found department also offers to post items back to their owners. But not this one.