Pupils escape injury as part of ceiling collapses in class

Primary school pupils have escaped injury after part of their classroom ceiling came crashing down during a lesson.

A section of the plasterboard-type ceiling fell on to desks inside Killyleagh Primary School in Killyleagh, Co Down while around 25 Primary 4 (second class in Republic) and Primary 5 (third class) pupils were being taught on Thursday morning.

The incident was caused by a build-up of water from a leaking pipe in the ceiling.

None of the children were directly struck by the falling debris, even though some landed on the desks they were working at.

Principal Jason Milligan said he was thankful no-one was injured.

“The children were pretty shaken up,” he said.

“We were able to bring them down to a spare classroom and settle them, and normal lessons resumed.

“We are just thankful no-one was injured.”

It is understood the leaking pipe was reported to education authorities a number of weeks ago.

