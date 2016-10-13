Public warned to avoid stag ‘running loose’ in Newry
Do not use steps between St Patrick’s Avenue and Water Street, advises PSNI
The PSNI is ‘dealing with’ a stag running loose in Newry. Photograph: File/Getty Images
Members of the public have been warned not to approach a stag “running loose” in Newry on Thursday morning.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said people are advised not to use the steps between St Patrick’s Avenue and Water Street in the city.
“Police are liaising with the appropriate authorities on how to safely approach and treat the stag,” said the PSNI.