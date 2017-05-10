Public warned of prosecution as gorse fires continue to burn

Landowners and the public have been warned that it is an offence to burn any vegetation growing on land between March 1st and August 31st, as gorse fires continue to rage across the country.

Anybody found burning vegetation within that prohibited period is liable to prosecution the Garda.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said the department had issued a number of fire danger notices to the forestry sector since the beginning of March, including elevating the risk to ‘Red’ on May 2nd.

He said the gorse fires were monitored through a combination of EU Copernicus and US Nasa data streams which had detected over 50 illegal fire locations using satellite data up to April 21st. “An indication of the scale of the problem is that this number represents just under half of the total known fire locations to that date,” he said.

Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys said: “Deliberate or uncontrolled fires can destroy habitats, wildlife, farm land and farm structures and can threaten homes and lives.

“There is a huge cost to this reckless behaviour not just to physical property, but also the cost of disruption to normal emergency services operations.”

Most of the fires are around counties Galway, Sligo and Roscommon as well as West Cork and Donegal although fires have occurred in many other parts. Authorities in the North are also tackling a large number of fires and arrested one man in relation to fires in Co Tyrone on Tuesday.

The most significant fire remains at Cloosh Valley, Co Galway which has threatened the welfare of homes and local communities as well as causing devastation to vast areas of wildlife habitat. Fire has destroyed about 3,500 hectares of forest and bog land, with fire fighters continuing to bring it under control.

Galway councillor Thomas Welby said: “I know it’s been very devastating out there in Cloosh, it’s a combination of factors mostly due to the dry weather.

“It has travelled a significant distance and I know there was some houses yesterday a long way away from the start of the fire that had problems. The last I heard the houses were OK but it’s frightening to think the distance would have travelled.”

Bantry Fire Brigade was forced to deal with a fire near Aughaville for three hours on Tuesday night. Cormac Daly of Cork County Fire Service said: “It was a fairly run of the mill gorse fire, it was heading for forest but it was stopped advancing.

“It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary and it was nothing we had last week or what they have in Galway or Sligo at the moment. It was mostly grass affected.”

Fire services also attended Buncrana and Inishowen in Co Donegal on Tuesday night.

There have been more than 100 serious gorse and forest fires in recent weeks, partly due to a prolonged dry spell since the beginning of April and average rainfall at 25 per cent of normal levels for this time of year.

Gerard Murphy, managing director of Collite Forest said he believed most had been started deliberately either through the burning of vegetation or maliciously.

“I’m quite confident to say that most of them are deliberate,” he said.

The Office of Emergency Planning (OEP) has also issued a warning to the public. It said: “With the current dry spell the risk of fire is high, please stay away from Gorse/Forest fires & report any fires immediately – stay safe.”