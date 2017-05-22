Public subdue man who attempted to raid shop with a hammer
Man later arrested after he also attacked a motorist in her car outside Dublin store
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664000.
A man armed with a hammer who attempted to raid a shop and then attacked a motorist was subdued by passers-by and arrested.
The 29-year-old entered a shop at 1.20pm on the Old Swords Road in Santry, Dublin on Monday. He threatened staff with the hammer and demanded cash.
After an altercation with a staff member, he left the shop. He then ran towards a car and assaulted a female car driver who suffered minor injuries.
Staff from the shop and passers-by subdued the man until gardaí arrived.
He was arrested and was conveyed to Ballymun Garda Station, where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664000.