Public service unions call for pay talks with Government

Public service union leaders have said they want the Government to engage in talks on a replacement for the Lansdowne Road Agreement in order to facilitate faster pay restoration for their members.

The Lansdowne Road Agreement is the centrepiece of the Government’s public service pay policy and is due to remain in place until September 2018.

The agreement began the process of reversing pay and pension cuts introduced for staff in the public service since 2008.

However, the secretary of the public service committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu), Tom Geraghty, warned on Wednesday that either there were collective discussions with the Government on a replacement for the deal or individual unions would deal with the matter in their own way, something which would almost certainly lead to further industrial action.

Following an Ictu meeting in Belfast, public service trade union leaders agreed that talks with Government representatives should continue and that they would meet again in a fortnight.

Mr Geraghty said that, in light of the €40 million pay offer made to gardaí on foot of a recent Labour Court recommendation and amid the threat of industrial action, the Lansdowne Road Agreement would not now run its full course to its scheduled expiry date in September 2018.

He described the pay offer to gardaí - who had refused to enter the Lansdowne Road accord - as a “game-changer”.

“What we have been seeking right from that date [of the Labour Court recommendation on Garda pay] is that there would be an early engagement between the Government and public service unions collectively with a view to negotiating a replacement for the Lansdowne Road Agreement.”

He would not comment on whether unions wanted to see the payment of a €1,000 pay increase for public sector workers, which is scheduled for September 2017 under the Lansdowne Road deal, brought forward or if they wanted additional money on top of this amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will have discussions with the Government about the issue of accelerated pay restoration and from our point of view nothing can be ruled out.”

He said the offer to gardaí had changed the public service pay situation completely.

“It is not tenable to argue that a group that stays outside of an agreement does considerably better than those who were inside it.

“What we are doing currently is we are engaged in an exploratory process with Government representatives in order to see if it will be possible to resolve the difficulty that that creates for us.”

‘Collective approach’

In a statement, the Ictu public services committee said that its affiliated unions had reaffirmed at the meeting on Wednesday their intention to maintain a collective approach to public service pay and related issues.

The statement said: “The officers [of the committee] reported that both the Minister [for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe] and his officials continue to express their support for a public-service wide agreement and that the Minister and his officials have acknowledged that the Labour Court recommendation in the Garda dispute has wider implications in the public service which need to be addressed.”

It said that public service union leaders had told Government representatives that “clarity” was required about the process and timetable for resolving the issues arising from the Labour Court recommendation, including the need for pay restoration.