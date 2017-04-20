Public service unions aim to secure full pay restoration

The aim of public service unions in forthcoming talks with the Government is to secure the full restoration of pay cuts imposed during the austerity years, civil servants have been told.

In an address in Galway to the Public Service Executive Union (PSEU) – which represents more than 10,000 mid-ranking civil servants – president Maria Ryan said all cuts made to income would not be restored in one go and any new public service agreement may have to span a few years.

She said the agenda of public service unions going into the new talks with the Government was to seek a deal that would “break the back” of cuts imposed over recent years under financial emergency legislation, known as Fempi, “so that by the end of any agreement negotiated, we will see full income restoration for all our members.

“That is a big challenge against a background of some uncertainty due to events external to this country, such as Brexit and the Trump presidency. However, it is a challenge for all unions to face up to as the time has come for us to have restored what was stolen from us.”

Ms Ryan also said that while the Government had signalled it wanted to focus on the value of public service pensions, unions had warned that they “could not, should not and would not agree to any deal that cut the pension entitlements of public servants. Frankly, and this needs to be said clearly, such suggestions are out of the question.”

Ms Ryan said unions may have to build protections for pension entitlements into any new agreement.

“We need to provide members with some certainty that they will not face into poverty in their old age and we need to ensure that their pensions are funded adequately into the future. I believe that agreement on this is possible, provided that there are no unreasonable expectations on the other side.”

Ms Ryan also said that the requirement on public service staff to work additional unpaid hours would be on the agenda for the forthcoming talks. However, she warned that, unlike pay and pensions, on which there was unanimity across all unions, the hours issue had varying degrees of importance for different groups and could therefore be more difficult to resolve.

Ms Ryan also said that an internal study within the PSEU had found that women were under-represented at every level in the organisation.

She said that women comprised almost 62 per cent of the union’s membership, but this was not reflected in its representative structures.

“At branch committee level just 47 per cent of our committees are women. At branch officer level just 52 per cent of our branch officers are women. Only 47 per cent of the delegates to annual delegate conference are women.

“Just 40 per cent of the union’s executive committee are women. Just over a third of the delegates we send to the Irish Congress of Trade Union conference are women. At head office all of our administrative staff are women and all of our full time officials are men.”

Ms Ryan said there was an obligation on the union to look at its rules and to look at its nomination processes “and to decide if we need to adapt them to ensure that, at every level, women are enabled to participate in the affairs of our union in more or less equal proportion to their membership of the organisation”.