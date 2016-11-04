Public service union seeks ICTU meeting after garda pay deal

Pressure is growing for public service trade unions to reassess their support for the Lansdowne Road agreement in the light of new pay offers made by the Government to gardaí.

Last night the Garda Representative Association and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors deferred a planned 24 hour strike following recommendations on pay issued by the Labour Court and which are expected to be accepted by the Government.

Eoin Ronayne, general secretary of the Civil Public and Services Union (CPSU) said he had written to the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions seeking an immediate meeting on the issue.

Mr Ronayne said he was urging the public services committee to reassess its position on the Lansdowne Road deal in the light of the disputes involving gardai and second level teachers.

Mr Ronayne said there would now be pressure from his members - some of whom worked alongside gardaí - for similar pay increases.

The CPSU represents lower-paid staff in the civil service.

He said the deal offered to gardaí showed the scale of the flexibility that existed as part of the Lansdowne Road framework.

He said his members would want similar flexibility shown to them.

The public services committee of Ictu backed the Lansdowne Road deal last year.

All but one of its constituent unions - the secondary teachers’ union ASTI- have signed up to the accord.