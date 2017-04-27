Public Service Pay Commission close to finalising its report

The Public Service Pay Commission is expected to meet on Friday, and to complete its report for Government on remuneration of State employees within days.

The commission report will form the basis of talks to take place in May between trade unions and the Government on a successor to the current Lansdowne Road agreement on public service pay.

Among the issues expected to feature in the talks are plans for major reforms to public service pensions, including potentially converting the existing pension levy into a greater staff contribution towards their pensions.

At present most staff pay about 5 per cent on average under the pension levy which generates more than €600 million for the exchequer.

The Irish Times reported this week that on foot of the forthcoming talks, about 300,000 staff in the public service could be in line for increases of about 6 per cent over three years. Additional rises could also emerge from local bargaining arrangements.

Collective approach

Meanwhile on Thursday the executive council of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) met the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe to discuss issues including public service pay, pensions, low pay, Brexit, housing and social dialogue.

The unions said the Minister had stressed the importance of a “collective approach” to the resolution of wider social and economic problems.

The Ictu general secretary, Patricia King, said the trade union movement was ready to play its part in fashioning a coherent, clear and fair response to problems facing Irish society.