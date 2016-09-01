Public’s help sought in finding missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager in Kerry.

Louise Scannell (15), from Tralee, was last seen on Monday, August 29th.

Louise is described as being 5’3” in height with short black hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Tralee on 066-710-2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.