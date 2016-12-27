Public help sought in locating woman missing in Kilkenny

Help is being sought from the public in the case of a woman missing from her Kilkenny home since Christmas morning.

Louise Brennan (37), from Paulstown, was last seen at approximately 11am at Rathaleek, Callan, on December 25th.

Ms Brennan is described as 5’6” in height, with straight shoulder-length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a lilac/purple-coloured hoody, blue jeans and grey hiking boots.

It is believed Ms Brennan might be driving her car, a silver Toyota Corolla, registration number 04 CW 2410.

Gardaí and her family are very concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or may have any information to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5036, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.