Psychology lectures to discuss romance, anxiety and elite performance

‘Fifty Shades of Grey: The light and dark sides of online romance’’ and issues such as “ why do young people join terrorist groups” are subjects of public lectures to be delivered at third level institutions on Saturday.

Psychology Matters - an initiative of the Psychological Society of Ireland - will see psychologists deliver free talks on issues such as “why we need to be mindful about mindfulness’’ and other matters that sometimes trouble us.

The talks at universities and colleges will address “what to do when the shadow-man comes to you in the middle of the night and sits on your chest’’ as well as practical advice on “what babies know” and addressing mental health issues in sport.

Anyone who wants to enquire about romantic relationships, anxiety, suicide prevention, sports psychology, parenting and more is welcome to attend.

The talks designed to promote interest in psychology will be held on Saturday afternoon in universities and colleges in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway.

There will be two venues in Dublin – the Dublin Business School and Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

The Dublin Business School venue will see talks on “Fifty Shades of Grey: The light and dark sides of online romance’’ by Nicola Fox Hamilton; “Turning away from suicide:” by Eoin Galavan and “Anxiety: A myth stuck in a timewarp” by Alison Clarke, among other discussions.

At The IADT Dun Laoghaire the subjects include:

‘’The good, the bad and the reality; Taking the sweetness out of unhealthy food and drink advertising to children’’ by Fionna McDarby as well as “What can athletes stories’ of depression teach us about our own mental health?’’ by Steve Doherty.

Olivia Hurley will address “Building resilience for life: lessons from elite athletes”.

UCC is the venue for the Cork talks which include “Smarter sleep” by Marianne Wall and “What do new-borns really know? - Exploring the mind of an infant” by Audrey Dunn-Galvin.

In University of Limerick the talks will include “Why do you do what you do? Advice for achieving your goals” by Rachel Clancy and “How to become an expert performer?” by Mark Campbell

At NUIG the talks include “We need to be mindful about mindfulness” by Chris Noone; “Call to arms – why do young people join terrorist groups and is there a way of stopping them?’’ by Sarah Carthy and “What to do when the shadow-man comes to you in the middle of the night and sits on your chest?” by Jonathan Egan.

Further details and a full list of talks by venues are available at psychologicalsociety.ie/