PSNI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man at Divis Flats
Details slow to emerge but 42-year-old man arrested in connection with fatality
The PSNI have appealed for information to residents of Divis Tower. Photograph: PA
Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man at Divis Flats in West Belfast.
Few details have been revealed about the incident, but a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.
The PSNI have appealed to anyone on the 14th, 15th or 16th floor of Divis Tower, who may have heard anything suspicious between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, to contact them.