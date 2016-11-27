PSNI district commander condemns leaflets threatening informers

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has condemned as “cowardly” the distribution of leaflets threatening informers in east Belfast.

The suspected loyalist paramilitary leaflets, which were placed on cars on Friday night, featured a gunman and a British union flag and the warning: “All PSNI informers will be put out of this area.”

Belfast district commander, Chief Supt Chris Noble, said he roundly condemned what was a “cowardly attempt to intimidate a law-abiding community”.

“Policing only works in partnership with the community, acting on those things that are of concern to the community in order to keep them safe,” he said. “Police will continue to apply legitimate pressure to those who prey on local people and who attempt to exercise illegitimate power and cause fear. Our focus on tackling criminality in east Belfast and all parts of the city will only be sharpened by this clear sign that community policing is having an impact.”

He encouraged anyone with information about criminality in their area to pass it on to the police.

Police have been taking action to try to influence the public not to be intimidated by such threats. Earlier this year the police used social media to tell the public that “inform” was not a dirty word, after posters were put up in west Belfast, Armagh and Tyrone with the message: “People should not inform.”

The PSNI cited a number of instances where information from the public had led to the apprehension of criminals.