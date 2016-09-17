Protest calling for abolition of water charges to take place in Dublin

A protest will take place in Dublin on Saturday afternoon calling for the abolition of water charges.

It is being organised by the Right2Water campaign and will start at Connolly and Heuston stations at 2pm.

Organisers are calling for a referendum to enshrine owernship of water in the hands of the Irish public.

During negotiations to form a government, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael agreed to suspend water charges for nine months and allow an independent commission to examine the best charging regime.

Its findings will be sent to a Dáil committee for examination and a decision on the future of the levies.

However the European Commission has warned that Ireland could face fines because of the decision to suspend water charges, and maintains that charges cannot be abolished without breaking the water framework directive, which Ireland has already signed.