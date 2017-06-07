Property prices up by more than 10%, CSO figures reveal

The average price of a home across the Republic jumped by 10.5 per cent in the 12 months to the end of April, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

Excluding Dublin, prices were 13.4 per cent higher over the same the period.

According to the data, the rate of price increase quickened slightly between March and April and almost doubled compared with the 12 months to the end of April 2016.

Across the State, property prices went up by 10.5 per cent, the figures from the CSO show. This compares with an increase of 9.6 per cent in the year to March and an increase of 5.8 per cent in the 12 months to April 2016.

It appears to be a tale of two cities in Dublin where average house prices climbed by 8.2 per cent, the new figures show. However there was a huge variance across the city, with rices in the Dublin City area going up by just over 11 per cent, compared to 2.3 per cent in the Fingal area.

The West showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 17.8 per cent while the Midland region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 9.3 per cent.

Overall, the national index is now 30.7 per cent lower than it was at its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 31.3 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices outside the capita are 35.3 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

From the trough in early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 52.1 per cent. In the same period, Dublin residential property prices have increased 68.1 per cent whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 48.9 per cent higher.